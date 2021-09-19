Aroma of Ugandan coffee drawing crowds at Uganda pavilion at Dubai expo

By Eddie Ssejjoba

The unique aroma of Ugandan coffee is pulling crowds to the Uganda pavilion at the heart of the Dubai Expo 2020 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The expo started on October 1, 2021 and ends on March 31, 2022.

Dozens of show-goers lined up behind two young men brewing the Ugandan coffee behind the Uganda Coffee Development Authority stall.

“We have observed that people who come here get surprised that Uganda has very good coffee. The aroma alone attracts people from outside. Once they smell it, they want to come inside to see it and taste it. We normally get long queues here throughout the day,” revealed John Lwere, the Uganda pavilion manager.

He said they had put a provision for quality rating and 90% of the guests who taste the coffee have rated it 5 out of 5, which he said indicated that it was the best coffee they have had at the expo.

Men, women, and children were all eying the two young men behind the counter and stretching their hands to be served free cups of the coffee.

You could see happy faces as both Asians and European show-goers walked away while sipping the coffee.

“Yes, the demand is high, people keep asking for it all the time,” Rashid Bwengye, who serves the coffee, stated.

He works with a colleague identified as Peter. Opposite, people, too, were attracted to the local drums and families took turns to beat them.

Occasionally, Ugandans manning the pavilion come in and dance to the drumming with the show-goers.

“It is exciting,” Samson Kasumba, a journalist said after he engaged in the drumming.

The director said it was an opportunity for Uganda to promote her tourism, trade and investment once again. “We anticipate interacting with private sector from the UAE and other participating countries to talk about opportunities in Uganda,” he explained.