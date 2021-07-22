Artiste’s “pilgrimage” to Gulu annoys resident entertainers

By Hussein Kiganda

Gulu has now become the Mecca or Jerusalem for artists in Uganda. Almost every artist yearns to visit the place, to have a share of the money from Gen. Salim Saleh, who seems to have created a “heaven” in the north.

While the “big guns” in the music industry, led by Jose Chameleone, under their umbrella the Uganda Superstars Association continue to state their prices, entertainers in Gulu are not happy. They held a press conference a few hours ago protesting Gen. Saleh’s decision to help musicians from Kampala, yet those in the district have not been helped.

Talking to The Kampala Sun, Olara, who attended the conference narrated that these entertainers are angry that the General is not following the “charity begins at home” spirit and are planning to engage him through their umbrella body called Northern Entertainers association.

“It is unfortunate that the General could not think of anyone who is home based. He thinks of musicians from that side. The association has decided to table its plea so that artists from here are also helped out because they have not been working too and many are dying of hunger,” Olara said.



A few weeks ago, promoters from Western Uganda also protested against the Government’s action to help promoters from Kampala and leave out those from other regions.