Athletes who migrated from Ugandan babes

By Kampala Sun Writer

Celebrities the world over have a weakness for lightness. It gets worse with athletes. See Italian soccer Mario Balotelli, Liverpool player Sadio Mané and Chelsea star N’Golo Kanté. They don’t want your bleached skin with black knuckles, elbows, knees and feet. They want the light-complexion (read Latina or mixed race) which is tending towards white or white. The lighter the woman, the higher her chances of hooking an athlete.

Five-time Mr Uganda Bodybuilding Champion Ivan Byekwaso recently married Victoria Bechtold, a German national. But before Victoria, he had been in a couple of relationships with white women. He is not the only one. Many others like former Entebbe Sadolin Mongers’ Rugby team captain John Wandicho have opted to be ‘adopted’ in countries like America. Odense attacker Moses Opondo is ‘adopted’ in Denmark.

On International Migrants Day today, we focus on our athletes and their search for babes out of Uganda.