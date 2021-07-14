Azawi gushes as Nigeria’s Fireboy shows interest

By Ahmad Muto

On Wednesday, Nigerian singer Fireboy DML revealed he has listened to singer Priscilla Zawedde, alias Azawi’s music and is very much down for a collaboration when the energy and time is right.

Well, Azawi upon receiving the news was left elated, saying she is also a big fan of the Nigerian star’s 13-track debut album released in 2019. She said it is one of her favourites.

Speaking to The Kampala Sun, she said: “Oh wow, can you believe I am also a big fan of Fireboy! His album Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps is one of my favourites and I am stuck on it. Of course getting to work with him, collaborating, would be such an amazing chemistry and I believe we can create magic out there.”

This comes just days after media personality Lucky Mbabazi endorsed her for a Grammy. According to Mbabazi, she has a feeling Azawi will bring Uganda a Grammy among other international awards because “she is capable of easily competing with other artistes worldwide.”

On Thursday September 30, 2021, Azawi announced that BET Award winner Eddy Kenzo is set to feature on her debut album, African Music on a song titled Nkuchekele.