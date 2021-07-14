Skip to content Skip to footer

Azawi gushes as Nigeria’s Fireboy shows interest

HomeAll PostsMusicAzawi gushes as Nigeria’s Fireboy shows interest
3 hours ago
Share
46Views 0Comments

By Ahmad Muto

On Wednesday, Nigerian singer Fireboy DML revealed he has listened to singer Priscilla Zawedde, alias Azawi’s music and is very much down for a collaboration when the energy and time is right.
Well, Azawi upon receiving the news was left elated, saying she is also a big fan of the Nigerian star’s 13-track debut album released in 2019. She said it is one of her favourites.
Speaking to The Kampala Sun, she said: “Oh wow, can you believe I am also a big fan of Fireboy! His album Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps is one of my favourites and I am stuck on it. Of course getting to work with him, collaborating, would be such an amazing chemistry and I believe we can create magic out there.”
This comes just days after media personality Lucky Mbabazi endorsed her for a Grammy. According to Mbabazi, she has a feeling Azawi will bring Uganda a Grammy among other international awards because “she is capable of easily competing with other artistes worldwide.”
On Thursday September 30, 2021, Azawi announced that BET Award winner Eddy Kenzo is set to feature on her debut album, African Music on a song titled Nkuchekele.

Tags:

You May Also Like

Music
Felister cries out to PM Nabbanja
July 14, 2021
Celebrity News Exclusives Latest News Lifestyle Music Top News
Dre Cali composes Canary wedding song
September 20, 2021
Music
Top 5 Kabaka tribute songs
July 30, 2021
Music
Azawi is going to win a Grammy – Lucky Mbabazi
4 days ago
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

AncoraThemes © 2021. All Rights Reserved.