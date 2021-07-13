Skip to content Skip to footer

Azawi is going to win a Grammy – Lucky Mbabazi

11 hours ago
Media personality Lucky Mbabazi has given Swangz Avenue singer Priscilla Zawedde, alias Azawi a vote of confidence saying she has the potential to win a Grammy among several other international awards.
She argued that the Repeat it singer is gifted enough to give other artistes worldwide a run for their money.
“One of my favourite artistes is @AzawiOfficial, I have a big feeling that one day she will bring home a Grammy and other international awards. She is capable of easily competing with other artistes worldwide. I choose to give her flowers now when she can smell them,” she tweeted.
According to Azawi, as a songwriter, her plan was to sell one of her songs to Swangz Avenue, but after the bosses listened to it on repeat, they decided to sign her instead as an artiste in 2019.
Her latest, Slow dancing is number three on Apple Music’s Top 100 songs in Uganda, behind FireBoy DML’s Peru and Lojay’s Monalisa.
Lucky’s vote of confidence lines her up with singer Crysto Panda and rapper Big Tril of the Parte after Parte fame who themselves vowed to bring Uganda Grammy awards.

