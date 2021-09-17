Skip to content Skip to footer

Azawi ,Joanita Kawalya collaborate on UBL Anthem.

2 hours ago
By Alex Balimwikungu

Some of Uganda’s most iconic artists – Joanita Kawalya, Ykee Benda and Azawi have collaborated on a song celebrating Uganda Breweries Limited’s (UBL) 75th anniversary.

The song is a modern rendition of the classic Bell Lager jingle “You Can Tell Who Drinks Bell” and was officially unveiled on the NTV Mix Show, hosted by DJ Bryan, Dagy Nyce and Etania.

The song, titled Toast to 75, is a collaborative effort between the brewery and Swangz Avenue.

Jackie Tahakanizibwa, UBL Corporate Relations Manager (L), Eunice Waweru, Ag. UBL MD with Azawi and Joanita Kawalya.

UBL’s Finance Director and acting Managing Director, Eunice Waweru said, “We want to commemorate 75 years of consistently celebrating life with Ugandans through the one thing that unites us all – music.”

She added, “We have taken the opportunity to reignite one of our most iconic advertising campaigns – You Can Tell Who Drinks Bell – with a fusion of Uganda’s best talent as a testament to our long-standing support for the country’s creative industry.”

 

