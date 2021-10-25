Skip to content Skip to footer

Azawi on MTV Base list of artistes to look out for this year

HomeAll PostsTop NewsAzawi on MTV Base list of artistes to look out...
3 hours ago
Share
149Views 0Comments

By Jariat Nakitende

Swangz Avenue artiste Priscilla Zawedde alias Azawi has been ranked by MTV Base Africa among the artistes to look out for in Africa as of 2022.

Azawi, who only six months ago released her album dubbed African Music, joins a list of artistes, including Sino Msolo from South Africa, as well as Fave, Guchi, Av and Victony, all from Nigeria.

Azawi’s African Music got over 1.5 million views across major streaming platforms and her Ache For Me was ranked by Apple Music as one of the best songs of last year.

Last year, BBC’s DJ Edu featured Azawi among the top five African artistes to watch in 2022 with Nigeria’s Moelogo and Eugy Ngobile from South Africa, plus Bruce Melody from Rwanda.

She also performed at the MTV Africa Day Benefit concert at Home hosted by English actor Idris Elba last year alongside Fik Fameica. Also her northern Uganda tour was successful.

 

 

 

Tags:

You May Also Like

Celebrity News Latest News Top News
Walukaga rewards supporters with football match 
October 25, 2021
Awards Celebrity News Latest News Top News
MC Kats awarded for fighting HIV stigma
November 19, 2021
Top News
Eddy Kenzo, crew involved in nasty road accident
August 5, 2021
Sports Top News
Court declares Samuel Eto’o biological father of 22-year-old Spanish woman despite not acknowledging ruling
February 18, 2022
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.