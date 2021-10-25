Azawi on MTV Base list of artistes to look out for this year

By Jariat Nakitende

Swangz Avenue artiste Priscilla Zawedde alias Azawi has been ranked by MTV Base Africa among the artistes to look out for in Africa as of 2022.

Azawi, who only six months ago released her album dubbed African Music, joins a list of artistes, including Sino Msolo from South Africa, as well as Fave, Guchi, Av and Victony, all from Nigeria.

Azawi’s African Music got over 1.5 million views across major streaming platforms and her Ache For Me was ranked by Apple Music as one of the best songs of last year.

Last year, BBC’s DJ Edu featured Azawi among the top five African artistes to watch in 2022 with Nigeria’s Moelogo and Eugy Ngobile from South Africa, plus Bruce Melody from Rwanda.

She also performed at the MTV Africa Day Benefit concert at Home hosted by English actor Idris Elba last year alongside Fik Fameica. Also her northern Uganda tour was successful.