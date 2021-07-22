Azawi opens up on allegations she stole money

By Ahmad Muto

Swangz Avenue singer/songwriter Azawi has cleared the air following allegations that made it online on Friday (October 29) that she was arrested last Friday in Kabalagala with her manager, Jaylor Birungi and dragged to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) Kireka where they were detained for three days. It was alleged that after a birthday performance in Nsambya where she was to be paid sh5m, she instead made off with sh51 million.

However, hours after the news started making rounds online, she took to social media and explained that her manager had a misunderstanding with a client over payment for a performance. She also claimed that her team was being contacted by those with information about the issue asking them to pay or they expose them.

“The allegations about me, my manager and a client misunderstanding regarding payment for a show.. some bloggers are calling my team trying to extort money, but we do not deal with black mail.

This is to confirm that it is true we had a misunderstanding with a client and this has since been settled with the client in question. Thank you,” she explained.

According to the reports, the birthday she performed at was of a man called Amatosi who offered her more than the sh5m they had agreed on out of excitement.