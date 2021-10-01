Skip to content Skip to footer

Azawi releases Party Mood Video

4 hours ago
By Kampala Sun writer

After the massive success of her debut album African Music a creative, unique body of 16 tracks topping charts all over the world, Azawi has released visuals for Party Mood which is one of the songs on the African Music Album

The album has been topping charts and playlists as music lovers from across the world have been streaming it on a daily and party mood is one of those most streamed songs

Written by Azawi, Party Mood is an Afro Beat track produced by Lizer Classic the magical hands behind Tanzania’s Diamond Platinum’s Hits

Directed by Marvin Musoke, the colorful party mood video is a fusion of new and old generation in an African themed Party with a collection of local props and Afrocentric styling approach

 Party Mood is available on all streaming platforms around the world

