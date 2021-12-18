Azawi to headline Jam Fest next month

By Alex Balimwikungu

The year 2021 was, like Azawi sung, her year. The ‘Slow Dancing’ hit maker scooped quite the number of awards to attest to this. And yet even more exciting is the fact that she has started 2022 on an even bigger note. The year, it appears, is going to be an even big year for Swangz Avenue’s star, Priscilla Zawedde stage name Azawi. This, because Azawi has been booked to perform at the biggest event of 2022, the Jam Fest.

“Her hard work is paying off After quite a long time, and perhaps even for the first time, Azawi is going to perform on the biggest stage yet in her career,” one of her fans tweeted

The Jam Fest, organized by Silk Events and a host of other reputable companies, is slated to happen on 19th Of February at Zoe Grounds, Lugogo. The buzz about the Jam Fest on Social Media has spilled snippets of information, all pointing towards the fact that Jam Fest is pitted to be the biggest experience event of 2022.

“If you have looked at the itinerary of Jam Fest, then you know that it is the biggest event of the year. Azawi is headlining, but there will be many stars rising to perform. It will feature a host of local and international Deejays, on top of other big names in the musical industry of Uganda,” explained Silk event’s Amon Forlan via a phone call.

The event will gather Kampala’s cream de la cream of partiers and segment them according to their taste of experience. Akin to the Blankets and Wine setting, hospitality tents will be up for grabs by the VIPs and the different brands that will sponsor the event. People will be allowed to carry shawls or mats to sit on for those who won’t be in the hospitality tents. This, on top of a dedicated gaming area designed to accommodate a panoply of fun and interactive gaming activities curated by the biggest specialists. Judging from the buzz online, it seems Uganda can’t wait for the Jam Fest