Azawi to the world. Star shines brightest on billboards in New York and London

By Kampala Sun writer

Like her recently released album is aptly called, Azawi is literally taking “African Music” to the world.

The “Slow Dancing” singer who has just inked an influencership deal with Guinness is currently one of the African stars shinning brightest as she appears on billboards in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta and London.

The billboards are creating awareness for YouTube’s Black Voice Music Class of 2022, in which Azawi is among four African artistes representing the continent on the programme.

Supported by the YouTube Black Voices Fund, YouTube Black Voices Music Class of 2022 is a development programme designed to directly support and mentor black artistes, song writers and producers worldwide.

Participants in the programme will each receive partner support, seed funding to invest in the development of their channels, and opportunities to participate in training and networking programmes focused on production, fan engagement and wellbeing.

“Queen of vibes on Billboards in New York City Times Square & Los Angeles. African Music to the world,” Azawi posted on her socials.

The news generated excitement from fans and fellow artistes.

“Congratulations my talent queen,” BET winner Eddy Kenzo who features on Azawi’s latest album and has previously shared the same billboard space commented on Azawi’s post.

Since its release two weeks ago, Azawi’s African Music album has garnered over 1m streams on different platforms.