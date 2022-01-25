Azawi, Zulitums work guests at La Terraza grand opening

By Simon Peter Tumwine

For two years, party animals were restricted to their homes because of COVID-19 prevention regulations and thus couldn’t shake what their mamas gave them.

At the Thursday grand opening of La Terraza bar in Kisementi, Kampala that was revamped from Sky Lounge, they filled their tables with Johnnie Walker whiskey, a sponsor, as they danced to the tunes of Azawi and Zulitums, who graced the event.

“I never thought that this place would come back to life. Naye mama, let’s go drink and eat ko our ka money. We spent years in the lockdown and life is short,” a lady was heard saying on phone.

At around 1:30am, Zulitums hit the stage with his One Minute, Easy and Oluvanyuma songs that got the crowd singing in unison.

Azawi later opened her performance with the popular anthem, My Year, which got the crowd warmed up and on their feet.

When it came to the climax, Azawi’s new hit song dubbed Majje drove everyone crazy.

Uganda Breweries head of scotch and reserve Christine Kyokunda said supporting bars and fun spaces is something that the iconic brands are committed to doing in order to bring premium experiences to the people that enjoy the brand.

“The way we showed up at La Terraza today is what we plan on doing in other upscale bars around the city. We have so far done this in a couple of places, and we won’t stop here,” she said.