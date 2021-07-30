Azawi’s ‘African Music’ album hits milestone

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Priscilla Zawedde alias Azawi’s maiden album, African Music has continued to make strides, this time showing numeric strength. Released on Saturday, October 9, the album notched a combined one million streams across several platforms over the weekend – Apple Music, Spotify, Boomplay, YouTube among others.

On her social media, she wrote: “Thank y’all for streaming the African Music album.”

Meanwhile, the same album that debuted at number one on Apple Music is still sitting pretty on top of the pile with Canadian rapper Drake’s Certified Lover Boy following right behind it. She wrote on social media: “Top album for the second week on @AppleMusic. Keep on streaming. Let us take African Music to the world.”

This comes just a few days after she made it to Los Angeles and New York’s Times Square Billboards as she joins YouTube Black Voices Class of 2022; a six months programme setup by the video streaming platform to mentor Black music industry players – singers, song-writers, producers et al.

Times Square is one of the most visited places in the world with over 360,000 visitors a day. It is a tourist destination and commercial and entertainment hub.

Singer Eddy Kenzo is the other Ugandan who has appeared on the Times Square Billboard. First was in September 2020 while promoting his re-do of legendary Ivorian singer, Monique Seka’s Missounwa. The second was for his 2021 album Made in Africa. He hailed Azawi on Saturday, October 23.

“Another milestone for the Ugandan music industry, such things give me great joy. Our Girl @AzawiOfficial is shining brighter at the New York Time square and Los Angeles. She will represent Uganda in the YouTube Black Voices class of 2022. Congs Girl,” he tweeted.