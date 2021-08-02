Aziz Damani wins T20 Women’s Tournament

By Julius Senyimba

Aziz Damani Cricket Academy beat Soroti Cricket Academy Select XI to win the Uganda Cricket Association T20 Women’s Tournament in a low scoring final yesterday at Kyambogo University oval.

With exhausted bodies, it was an uphill task to ask for runs from batsmen hence the team with a better fielding display taking the day. Experience came in handy for Aziz Damani.

In the morning, Aziz Damani had to negotiate past Pioneer Cricket Club at Lugogo Cricket Oval, while Soroti had to beat Wanderers Cricket Club in the other semi-final held at Kyambogo.

The afternoon action had Soroti Cricket Academy Select XI manage 69 runs, while the champions scored 77 runs. The scoreboard reads a dull game, but on the green, it was the opposite as both sides put in a decent shift.

Being a tournament, the best went home with individual accolades. Aziz Damani’s Immaculate Nakisuyi scooped the Player of the Series, while Proscovia Alako bagged the Best Batsman with 191 runs.

Christine Anayo completed the podium as the Best Bowler after claiming 10 wickets for her side, Soroti, despite losing the finals by 8 runs.