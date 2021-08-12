B2C soldiers set for January concert

By Alex Balimwikungu

After a two-year hiatus on music performances, the anticipation among musicians to perform is high after president Museveni promised to open the country in January.

It appears many are scheduling their concerts and long overdue album launches for January 2022. Notable among them are the singing trio of the B2C soldiers.

The B2C boys have promised to stage a music concert once restrictions on gatherings are eased.

“We are all set and we shall announce a date when we are sure the entertainment scene is re-opening,” they told The Kampala Sun.

They are among musicians who had concerts lined up in 2019 before COVID-19 happened. The concert was called off, leaving them counting losses. Ahead of their failed concert, the B2C soldiers had fallen out with their manager Andy Events in 2018.