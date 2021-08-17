B2C suggest it is either Amapiano or nothing for local artistes

By Ahmad Muto

According to music trio B2C, the reason they have jumped on the new music sound originating from South Africa dubbed Amapiano is to adapt to changing trends in music so they are not left behind.

This comes days after the trio released their first Amapiano song, It is Okay featuring the sensational MC Africa. The video saw them channel Netflix series, Squid Game with a low budget wardrobe.

“If you want to be like certain people, you have to engage them. Amapiano is the trending sound in Africa right now. So, if you want to be the best, join the best,” Lee, one third of the group, said.

The trend that is fast becoming mainstream has been adapted by some of the region’s biggest stars. Tanzanian multi award winning star Diamond Platinumz experimented with a song titled IYO featuring South Africa’s Focalistic, pianists Mapara A. Jazz and Ntosh Gazi. The video has 13 million views on YouTube in three months.

Spice Diana also released hers titled Tujooge this year featuring Tanzania’s DJ Seven. Azawi released Ache for you off her maiden album, African Music.