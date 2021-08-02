Skip to content Skip to footer

B2C’s Mr Lee disappointed in blogger Isma Olaxxes’ confession

2 hours ago
By Joan Murungi.

A video of blogger lsma lubega alias Olaxes confessing about how he killed producer Dans Kumapesa has been making rounds on social media.

In his self recorded video, Olaxes alleged that he is among those that killed the fallen producer Dans Kumapeesa.

“We are the ones that killed Dans Kumapeesa. He died at a time when he couldn’t even speak and he is deep down in his grave. We moved on. I was part of this. You will not scare us.”

This left a number of people and the likes of singer Richard Mugisha alias Mr Lee shocked and disappointed in the self styled blogger.

“Sincerely speaking, abamaulire baffe mutukola bubi. Imagine this gentleman speaking all this not minding about Dan’s family, friends and those that truly loved him. It’s such a pity, “ Mr Lee said.

To note, producer Dan’s Kumapeesa died in 2017. He succumbed to injuries he was inflicted on by thugs while on his way back home in Makindye.

He died a few weeks after he had been discharged from Nsambya hospital.

Meanwhile, Police arrested Olaxxes, over alleged offensive communication and criminal libel yesterday. He was later released on bail today.

