Baby Cricket Cranes bat, bowl their way to World Cup

By Julius Senyimba

The U-19 Cricket Cranes sealed their ticket to the 2022 World Cup in West Indies after overturning a seemingly impossible Net Run Rate to book the only African slot.

The future stars had a good day in office as they defeated Tanzania easily as the neighbours managed only 51 runs. This automatically eliminated Tanzania, but Namibia was still in the equation.

However, action at the main stadium in Nigeria was also helping Uganda by putting runs on the scoreboard against Namibia for fun. The West African country’s display stamped the Baby Cricket Cranes 3rd appearance at the U-19 World Cup.

Uganda has been to the 2004 and 2006 U-19 World Cups. Congratulations from The Kampala Sun to the team and administration at Uganda Cricket Association for yet another milestone.

