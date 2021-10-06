‘Baby’ Gloria: Bye bye teens, hello 20s

By Kampala Sun writer

Last year, former child singer Gloria Mulungi Senyonjo stated in a social media video that she was 19 years, only to open a can of worms. Several keyboard warriors claimed she was in her 20s. Gloria, the daughter of gospel singer Betty Nakibuuka, did not take things lightly and defended her age passionately. She said she started singing at two years and a couple of months. She went ahead and ‘Liked’ posts that were in her favour.

From that cherubic baby we saw growing up right in front of our eyes to the edible-looking, well-endowed lady today, Gloria has achieved a lot compared to her peers. Not speaking musically though. She is an ambassador of everything and anything; mattresses, lotions, universities, sanitary pads, you name it. Well, as she celebrates her 20th birthday this year (who are we to dispute her age?), we bring you some of her pictures over the years.