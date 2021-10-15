Skip to content Skip to footer

Bad Black shares throwback photo, savaged

10 hours ago
By Alex Balimwikungu

Popular socialite Shanita Namuyimbwa is a Snap chat and Tik Tok darling.   She is fairly new on Twitter and the savagery she has faced  on those streets might force her into hibernation.

The 32-year- old shared a throwback snap on Twitter with a self-deprecating caption. “Presenting my 2015 face. If you laugh I block you,” she wrote.

In the photo, Bad Black, then in her 20’s, is bald headed and unrecognizable from who she is today.

Bad Black’s present look (photo: Instagram)

“Oh my God, you were fascinatingly ugly! Thank God for the billions that transformed you,” one wrote.

“Did you escape from the monastery? Your head looked like that of a monk!    Others consoled her by saying it was that look that attracted British billionaire David Greenhalgh to her.

Meanwhile, Bad Black who is presently a brand ambassador for Victoria University has announced that she will no longer grant media interviews as she plans to launch her own You Tube channel.

“   I have made up my mind to open up a YouTube channel Reality talks. It will be fun and I know you will like the content Life of Badblack.   Very soon I will update you. That means no more interviews, everything will be on my channel,” she wrote on Facebook.

