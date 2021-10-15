Bad Black shares throwback photo, savaged

By Alex Balimwikungu

Popular socialite Shanita Namuyimbwa is a Snap chat and Tik Tok darling. She is fairly new on Twitter and the savagery she has faced on those streets might force her into hibernation.

The 32-year- old shared a throwback snap on Twitter with a self-deprecating caption. “Presenting my 2015 face. If you laugh I block you,” she wrote.

In the photo, Bad Black, then in her 20’s, is bald headed and unrecognizable from who she is today.

“Oh my God, you were fascinatingly ugly! Thank God for the billions that transformed you,” one wrote.

“Did you escape from the monastery? Your head looked like that of a monk! Others consoled her by saying it was that look that attracted British billionaire David Greenhalgh to her.

Meanwhile, Bad Black who is presently a brand ambassador for Victoria University has announced that she will no longer grant media interviews as she plans to launch her own You Tube channel.

“ I have made up my mind to open up a YouTube channel Reality talks. It will be fun and I know you will like the content Life of Badblack. Very soon I will update you. That means no more interviews, everything will be on my channel,” she wrote on Facebook.