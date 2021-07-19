Bad Black’s brand ambassador deal lost in translation

By Ahmad Muto

City socialite Shanita Namuyimbwa, alias Bad Black’s deal as a brand ambassador polarised social media after it became public on Monday, September 27, 2021, but also confused folks the more after Victoria University gave an explanation. The university vice chancellor, Dr. Lawrence Muganga, said Bad Black is not their brand ambassador, but a student. He argued that every student of theirs automatically becomes an ambassador of the institution.

However, it should be noted that the socialite signed a contract that will see her promote the university through its online platforms for one year, starting the day the agreement was signed. But, not all students of the university sign ‘brand ambassador’ agreements.

According to her, she is being compensated by having her children taken to Kampala Parents School and letting her pursue two courses at the university – digital marketing and English.

A statement released by the university said she reached out herself, seeking support to become a better person.