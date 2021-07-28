Skip to content Skip to footer

Badminton bronze medallists enjoy after-party cake

By Julius Senyimba
Uganda settled for bronze as the Team Events of the All Africa Senior Mixed Badminton Championship entered the penultimate stage at Lugogo in Kampala last weekend.
History was written when the hosts beat Mauritius 3-1 in the quarterfinals for the first time, but eventually lost to Egypt 3-0 in the semis played in the afternoon.
The podium finish was celebrated big inside the Lugogo Indoor Arena and on social media. For Uganda Badminton Federation president Annet Nakamya, the success deserved an after-party.
She hosted the team, both players and the technical team, at her recreational hangout off Gayaza Road, where they had a meal, drinks and cut a cake.
