Badminton star Nakiyemba continues to shine in the US

By Julius Senyimba

Uganda Sports Press Association female badminton player of the year 2019 and top seed Aisha Nakiyemba joined the long list of athletes who go abroad for greener pastures.

However, unlike others who retire prematurely, Nakiyemba opted for the opposite. She is on a mission to write her name in bold letters thousands of miles away from home.

Currently in Chicago, the bronze medallist at the 2019 African Games and Uganda’s representative at the Commonwealth Games is back on court facing the best.

“I had two entries in singles and doubles and managed to reach the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively,” Nakiyemba told this paper.

She lost to Hannah George of India in quarter finals 29-30, 17-21 and in the Womens’ double semifinals partnering with Andrea Li of USA they lost to Manassanan Lerthsttasin and Natcha Saegchote of Thailand 21-4, 21-14.

The Egret Chicago Yonex Cup 2021 had big names from top countries such as India, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia as well as the hosts USA.

“I failed to make it to the podium, but I know it will not be long. I am a winner and with these facilities around me, better results is all I can promise.”



