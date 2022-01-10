Bafumbira youth to celebrate heritage with Duhuze festival

By Kampala Sun writer



With the four-day Easter holidays upon us, a group of Bafumbira youth living in Kampala and surrounding areas have chosen to celebrate it with the Duhuze festival.

According to organizers, the festival is meant to erase the notion that celebrating heritage is boring and only for the older generation. The Bafumbira are a group of people who make the modern Uganda. They live in the district of Kisoro in Southwestern Uganda

As the youth, the onus is on us to bring bafumbira, banyakigezi and friends of the bafumbira together. We are happy that the youth have shown enthusiasm and have shown their support on social media platforms. We are anticipating massive participation and engagement,” Stephen Muneza, one of the organizers told The Kampala Sun.

According to Muneza, the event happens on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at ‘Central Perk’, Old Kira Road and will have a guest performance from Melvyn Deejay. Entrance is 10k.

“The Duhuze Festival is not meant to be an ordinary initiative as the plan is much bigger than this meet and greet. It is set out to tap into the uniqueness of a young passion and energy of youth, through exquisite event experiences and other experiences yet to be unearthed,” he further explains.

He insists that the festival has not come to not come to replace any other group but rather to supplement them. It is here to simply be the icing on the cake. It long awaited missing link.

“The Duhuze Festival seeks to bring together all youth to not only party but also celebrate their heritage with the aim of building a strong youth network.