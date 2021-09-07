Bagaya vows to represent Uganda well at Miss World

By Steven Odeke

Reigning Miss Uganda Elizabeth Bagaya has promised to do her best at the 2021 edition of the Miss World contest to be held in San Juan, Puerto Rico on December 16.

She made the promise during her homecoming/sendoff party in Fort Portal city last weekend.

Bagaya called for support from Ugandans to enable her perform well at the global pageant.

The last time a Ugandan beauty queen scaled the heights at the Miss World contest was in 2018 when Quiin Abenakyo finished fourth and was crowned Miss World Africa. The onus is now on Bagaya to emulate that feat.

At the flag-off ceremony graced by the government Chief Whip, Thomas Tayebwa and tourism state minister Martin Bahinduka Mugarra, held last Friday at the Prime Minister’s office in Kampala, the beauty queen was promised support from the Government to enable her shine at the international beauty pageant.

Bagaya’s ascension to the crown came after Oliver Nakakande, who had won Miss Uganda 2019/2020, gave up the crown to pursue further studies in Dubai

“Go make our country shine. We shall support you. In case you are stuck, I am a call away. If you see the mileage Abenakyo gave us, it was worth billions and good for our tourism sector. It is your turn to make us proud,” Tayebwa said.

He added: “This financial year, we would like to find a way of supporting the tourism sector so that we get more Ugandans to embrace domestic tourism.”

As the first runner-up, Bagaya automatically assumed the title. During the homecoming tour, she visited Toro Kingdom palace, hiked to the top of Kyeganywa Hill to view crater lakes, sought out Amabeere Ga Nyina Mwiru caves and visited Semiliki National Park in Bundibugyo.

A fun-filled dinner do was held on Saturday at Nyaika Hotel before the team returned to Kampala on Sunday.