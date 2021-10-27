Balaam snaps up Robin Kisti

By Kampala Sun writer

Latest news filtering in shows that TV presenter Robin Kisti is set to export her American accent to Balaam Barugahara’s Ntinda-based radio station called Radio 4.

This comes days after she is that she tendered in her resignation at SK Mbuga’s STV where she worked for just three months.

“All indications are that she will be working for Balaam. Barring any last minute hindrances, she will be unveiled soon,” the source revealed.

It is claimed that Kisti opted to quit after the company car she was using was withdrawn.

According to the source, upon joining SK Mbuga’s station, Kisti requested to be given a company car. She then reasoned that her personal car had minor mechanical faults. Kisti’s pleas were accepted and a branded company car was given to her. It became too comfortable.

When she was reminded, she kept buying time and when the company fleet manager repossessed the car, Kisti threw an almighty tantrum claiming she had been disrespected.

A hunt for her replacement at STV where she presented the Hot 100 show with Mosh Mulla and DJ Lennox is already on.