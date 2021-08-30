Ban on concerts, sports ends: What next for the sector?

By Paul Waiswa

While addressing the nation on July 30, the President said the international and local accredited sports events as well as outdoor individual sports activities are allowed under strict observance of Standard Operating Procedures, but indoor sports activities remained closed. The 42 day ban ended last Friday, leaving many confused on what happens next since no new directives have been issued.

The President had also banned gaming and betting, casinos, theatres, cinemas, performing artists, concerts, and comedy and said these measures would be reviewed after 42 days.

However, when the 42 days ended, the President did not issue any new directives either to extend the ban or rescind it.

Legally, there is nothing presently that bars the performing artists from organising shows and sports activities resuming activities.

However, Dr Monica Musenero, the senior presidential advisor on epidemics, yesterday said the directives still stand as last communicated.

According to her, all those sections that have not been opened would be reviewed after 60 days from the President’s last address.

“Anything that he did not open remains as it is. Sometimes the President does not mention everything, but if you have not been specifically opened, then you remain closed,” she beamed.

Musenero asked Ugandans to go for vaccination so that when the next review is done, it will give government a better chance and position to reopen other sectors that are still under lock and on ban.

In furthering a similar argument, Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Ministry of Health spokesperson, said while the President is yet to issue new directives, the National Covid-19 Taskforce will review the directives this week.

The Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, however, told the House that the curfew and all the other measures announced by the President still remain in force until he guides on the next course of action.

Last Thursday, the Kasilo County MP, Hon. Elijah Okupa, while speaking in Parliament demanded to know under what circumstances the country still remained under lock down after the extension period by the President ended.