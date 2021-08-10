Banana, chapatti sellers crowned Miss and Mr Bukedde

By Abbey Ramadhan

Ashraf Lule, 25-year-old vending bananas in Kiyanja in Kanyanya, Kawempe division and Elizabeth Ndagire, a 23-year-old chapati seller in Kamwokya Mulimira zone, are winners of Miss and Mr Bukedde 2021.

The two held their fans spellbound at the Vision Group headquarters in Kampala when they were declared winners of the tight contest dubbed, Miss and Mr. Bukedde 2021, beating 10 finalists. The show started at exactly 8:30 pm with 10 finalists out of 7,000 contestants.

Ndagire and Lule each got a car, but Ndagire was added a land title. Other winners included Charles Kakande, the third runner-up, who walked away with sh500,000.

Participants waiting for results after performing at Miss and Mr Bukedde 2021 grand finale at New Vision head offices in Industrial Area, Kampala on February 13, 2022.

The judges were Phiona Nabitengero aka Fifi Da Queen, Serunkuma Bossa, Annet Nandujja and Joseph Batte.

Speaking after announcing the winners, Batte said they looked out for uniqueness and creativity of participants, saying the three winners deserved it.

While awarding the winners, Vision Group Chief Executive Officer Don Wanyama commended them for showing high levels of creativity and innovation in the competition.

“As Vision Group, we believe in innovation and creativity, so we shall keep supporting Ugandans as we discover new talents,’’ he said.

Wanyama noted that the competition was not just about music, but was aimed at discovering new talents, as well as promoting the cultures and skills of young people.

Phiona Nabitengero aka Fifi Da Queen, Joseph Batte, Serunkuma Bossa, and Annet Nandujja shedding tears after watching a play by Ashraf Lule who emerged winner

He applauded the sponsors, including Kamoga Property Consultants, Movit, Sunz, Journey Herbal Tea Drink, for making the competition a success.

Winners appreciate Vision Group

Lule lauded Vision Group for the Toyota Sienta car, saying he, a banana vendor, now owns a car.

“I cannot believe that the car belongs to me. Oh God,” he said with tears rolling down his cheeks, “Oh Bukedde, thank you so much.’’

He said when he joined the competition; he did not expect to be a winner, but as a way to keep improving whenever he went to the next stage.

Lule noted that when he looked at the slogan of Bukedde uplifting the lives of common people, he had to come up with unique ideas focusing on the common people.

‘’I focused on the lives of street children, the hardship that parents go through while raising fees to take their children to school and then the pain they experience when their young daughters get pregnant. The idea fits in with the Bukedde slogan,” he explained.

Lule’s presentation left many people, including judges like Fifi Da Queen, Annet Nandujja, Vision Group’s CEO Wanyama, shedding tears.

Lule went to St. Paul Primary school Kyebando and then joined St Margaret College for O’level. After Senior Four, Lule joined a music trainers association and is now a music trainer.

Ndagire, a chapati seller in Kamwokya, could not stop thanking Vision Group enough while kneeling on the ground.

“Ooh God, oh God. A person who sells chapati, samosa, juice and candles in Kamwokya Mulimira zone Kampala suburb is now the winner of Miss Bukedde 2021. God, thank you. I thank Vision Group for awarding me with a brand-new car and exposing my talent,’’ she said.

Ndagire is an electrical engineer by profession, but plays the guitar at parties, as well as selling chapatti, juice, samosas as a side income.

She went to Sr. Miriam Duggan Kamwokya, and Seat Wisdom Secondary School Kasawo Mukono, before joining St. Joseph Technical Kisubi, Entebbe.

Background

The Miss and Mr. Bukedde competitions started last year with virtual auditions, where participants sent in video recordings of themselves showcasing their talents, such as singing, fashion, and cooking.

The auditions started in high gear, with over 7,000 people from the five regions of the country participating virtually

Vision Group Chief Executive Officer Don Wanyama hands over a key to 25-year-old Ashraf Lule after he emerged winner of Mr. Bukedde 2021

While addressing the media during the launch of the competition, Ronald Kaggwa, the manager of Bukedde TV 2, said they came up with this competition as a way of rewarding viewers for the overwhelming support they have shown Vision Group over the years.

The final show had fashion and tailoring, performances in singing and acting.

Grey Naava, a renowned artiste, graced the function and entertained people.

Lule during the play at Miss ne Mr Bukedde 2021 grand finale