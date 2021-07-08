Skip to content Skip to footer

Banange, Lydia Jazmine is like A Pass to me – Ykee Benda

3 hours ago
Share
42Views 0Comments

By Joan Murungi

Before the release of their Banange song recently, pictures of Ykee Benda and Lydia Jazmine kissing at what seemed like a kwanjula went viral on social media. The pictures caused mixed reactions.

While some social media in-laws congratulated the two for making it official, others bashed Ykee Benda for swapping saliva with the Nkubanja singer yet he has a wife ( Julie Batenga). They wondered how the poor woman felt about the ‘betrayal’.


When The Kampala Sun contacted Ykee Benda over the matter, he remained unfazed.
“I am not in a relationship with anyone. Whatever we do, we do it to entertain so that someone out there organising a function is like ‘Ykee Benda and Lydia Jazmine is what I surely need’. We portray what would have happened because that is what the viewers want to watch. The kind of relationship I have with Lydia Jazmine is the kind of relationship I have with A Pass. It’s just a professional relationship,” he added.


Although Ykee Benda is adamant that he is single, his close friends swear that he and Batenga are still together. That the two decided to keep their relationship out of the limelight.
Meanwhile, some people are arguing that the Banange video is lacking, and is not doing well. Ykee Benda disagrees.
“That is impossible. The song is doing well. It had over 400,000 views in one week. What do you mean by something is lacking? I don’t work to disappoint. I deliver to the best of my ability.”

Lydia Jazmine and Ykee Benda at an event in 2016

Tags:

You May Also Like

Sports Top News
Social distance: Only 20 people to watch Rugby Cranes this weekend
July 8, 2021
Celebrity News Top News World News
Ugandan Netizens Roast Diddy For Claiming French Montana Built A Hospital In Uganda
July 5, 2021
Celebrity News Top News
Kenzo’s Weekend notches 1M YouTube views
July 12, 2021
Sports Uncategorized
Rugby Cranes drown training stress in the pool
July 6, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

AncoraThemes © 2021. All Rights Reserved.