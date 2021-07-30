Bank to auction Nancy Kalembe’s assets

By Ali Twaha

A financial institution has notified former presidential candidate Nancy Kalembe that it will proceed to sell some of her properties under public auction over accumulated debt.

In a notice, the bank has instructed Ortus Advocates to sell properties belonging to Kalembe along Kyadondo Block 246 Plot 1779 and property along Bulemezi block 443, Plot 112, 115 and 116.

Ortus Advocates indicated that the properties will be sold within 30 days after the date of notice issued to Kalembe.

“Upon instructions from our client, a financial institution, we shall proceed to sell by public auction/private treaty the property (land and its developments) under the mortgage Act 2009and Deed unless the debtor pays all monies owning principal and interest plus our fees, costs and disbursement before the date of sale,” the notice read in part.

Kalembe ran as an independent candidate for president in the 2021 general election, in which she was the only female candidate, but lost to incumbent President Yoweri Museveni.

Kalembe’s campaign was plagued by financial problems, which saw her suspend her campaigns in some parts of the country.

At the time, Kalembe noted that she needed between sh120m and sh150m to canvass for votes, print posters, banners, and purchase public address systems, among others.

Last year, Kalembe was involved in a bitter row with Uganda Revenue Authority’s commissioner of tax investigations, Matthew Mugabi, over land in Mutungo.