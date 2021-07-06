Barefoot teacher wins RAV 4  

By Nicholas Oneal

Teachers have suffered. Ever since the first COVID-19 lockdown was instituted more than a year ago, even the little they have keeps being taken away from them. Francis Baryayanga, a primary school teacher in Bushenyi, had resigned himself to his fate until Lady Luck smiled upon him on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old Baryayanga won a Toyota RAV 4 after placing a bet last month during the English Premier League games. The teacher, who could not afford to wear shoes for the occasion at Kabira Country Club, Bukoto in Kampala, could not hide his excitement while being awarded by Nigerian star Oluwatosin Ajibade aka Mr. Eazi, who is the brand ambassador for BetPawa.

Baryayanga shocked revellers when he appeared at the competition barefooted. He was the biggest of seven other winners.

“I came without shoes. Now I am driving back in a brand new car,” he bragged as he received his car keys from Mr. Eazi.

The eight winners later took part in a penalty shootout challenge amid cheers from the invited friends and family members.

Betting can be addictive and is only permitted for those who are 25 years and beyond.