Basketmouth claims Trevor Noah once opened for him



By Ahmad Muto

Nigerian comedy icon Basketmouth claims celebrated US-based South Africa born comedian Trevor Noah once met him in London while in the early stages of his career and begged to open for him.

Basketmouth said it was a gig being hosted on a boat and so he let Noah open for him. Minutes into it, he heard the audience burst out laughing hysterically. Basketmouth made the claim while appearing on Nigerian media personality and reality show Big Brother Naija during host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Black Box celebrity interview series.

At the time, he did not think much of it until years later when Noah blew up and captured the attention of the American market, earning him a spot as the host of the Daily Show, a late night, satirical political and news show.

Noah’s brand is much more vibrant than Basketmouth’s with a huge global appeal. However, Basketmouth said he is happy for Noah because he cannot do all that Noah does.

On Trevor Noah’s team of 50 writers are two Ugandans; comedian and writer Joseph Opio whose last gig in Uganda was with Vision Group’s Urban Television hosting a show called LoL Uganda and the other is David Kibuuka. Both joined the team in 2015 when Noah replaced Jon Stewart.