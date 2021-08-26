BBNaija: Angel & Saga win 250 abeg naira & 100 BB tokens each

By Ahmad Muto

Forget the trolls on social media that poked fun at Angel after she was invited to Emmanuel and Liquorose’s dinner date on Thursday, September 16, 2021 to enjoy some of Biggie’s delicacies. It came just hours after she literally tongue-lashed Emmanuel during her Diary Session claiming he has some interest in her. Emmanuel and Liquorose’s fans said they invited her to eat the king and queen’s leftovers.

On Friday, September 17, 2021, she won 250 abeg naira and 100 BB tokens in the abeg task and her excitement was akin to Mercy Eke’s when she was announced winner of the Big Brother Naija Season four. Angel carried her pet fish, Crunky, from the lounge to her bed to have a conversation. She literally spoke to herself for minutes, that she realised how powerful a woman she is, but just underestimating herself.

Saga, who is unpopular especially on social media, following his failure to execute Biggie’s task of ignoring his love interest, Nini for 48 hours and microphone infringement also got 250 abeg naira and 100 BB token. If he had successfully ignored Nini, he would now be having 500 abeg naira and 400 BB tokens. However, his two strikes, low-key bad relationship with Pere and having gotten rewarded with a huge punishment of cleaning a littered backyard for four hours all weigh so heavy on his shoulders that it is now hard to celebrate anything.

As team Arla cheese on Wednesday, day 53 of Big Brother Naija, Saga and Angel alongside Yousef and Saskay also won 1.5m naira (sh13m) in the cooking task.