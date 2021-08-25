BBNaija: Angel’s father worried about her safety after reality show

By Ahmad Muto

The father to Big Brother Naija Season six housemate Angel has reacted to the eviction twist that saw his daughter return to the house with Pere. According to fans of the reality show and the latter’s in particular, he deserved the number five spot given his votes, but the twist was created to humiliate him and force Angel among the finalists, making it a top six, not five like it was all the previous seasons.

A number of fans hit the streets in Nigeria with placards reading, “#JusticeForPere.” Her father has now revealed that they have been receiving threats since the twist that saw Angel return to the house was announced.

Via Instagram, @meyagy wrote on Monday: “The past 12 hours have been exhausting, emotional and brought a lot of past pains to your loved ones! How much more you? All the threats received have created questions and fear of what will happen when you finally leave the show. All your life you have always fought hard for what you want, even when you almost get any, they usually slip away leaving you in pain and self-doubt. Know that your no.1 fan, your Dad has your back irrespective of whatever happens, and the Archangels have you covered.”

On Monday evening, Angel and Pere left the white room where they were isolated on Sunday, after the eviction show. They joined Emmanuel, Liquorose, Cross and Whitemoney to make the top six finalists.

Of all the housemates, Angel’s father, who is also her social media handler, is the only parent who has kept tabs on his child, especially on social media responding to critics. Weeks ago, they accused Angel of normalising nudity in the house to which he replied, “Body positivity.”