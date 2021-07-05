BBNaija: Biggie surprises housemates with buffet

Friday, September 24, 2021, day 62 of Big Brother Naija kicked off with excitement after Biggie decided to give the housemates a surprise buffet. The nine found a table set up with a variety of meals and drinks in the garden.

However, as much as Biggie tried to be as inclusive with his menu as possible, there was a miss; one of the highlights was Liquorose who had an episode and tried blocking her nose only to reveal later that she is allergic to pork.

As much as it is a competition where only one of them will emerge the ultimate winner, they managed to share a toast for getting to the second last week of the reality show. The winner will be crowned on Sunday, October 3, 2021, walking away with N90m (about sh770m). Emmanuel, Liquorose and Cross have already sailed through to the finale while Whitemoney, Pere, Saga, Nini, Angel and Queen are up for possible eviction this Sunday, September, 26, 2021.