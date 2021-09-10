BBNaija: Biggie tasks housemates to mimic their colleagues

By Ahmad Muto

Thursday, September 16, 2021 is day 54 of Big Brother Naija and well, Biggie tasked the housemates with by far one of the most entertaining tasks ever, but difficult for some of the housemates because of the characters they picked – the mimicking game. It was a random selection and Queen (as Saga) and Angel (as Nini) started raving immediately. Mimicking how Saga follows Nini all around the house as if they share a kidney. Angel got that loud shrill characteristic Nini voice just right and pulled off the epic bathroom fight with a mock confrontation of Whitemoney (as Cross).

Liquorose (as Pere) and Saskay (as Whitemoney) mimicking the pair’s bad relationship in the early days of the show. They particularly pulled off the kitchen monopoly fight when Pere was head of house and wanted Whitemoney out of the kitchen accusing him of using it as a strategy to win the grand prize of N90m (sh320m). Also as Pere, Liquorose sat recreating some of Pere’s signature facial expressions that became instant memes online, minutes after the game started.

Pere (as Angel) is by far the unluckiest pick of the day. Angel has short dresses and her fashion preference is semi-nude. Pere in that skimpy, flowery pink dress is hard to watch, but well, he got up on his feet to pull it off; singing, dancing and talking to ‘her’ pet fish.

Cross (as Yousef) picked a character that failed to sync with his personality, after moving around the house trying to figure how to be Yousef, and even playing pool with Yousef (as Emmanuel) he seem to have resigned to fact that it will not work.

Emmanuel (as Saskay) just sat there battling a lot in his mind. He was trying to figure out if he should confront Liquorose who has been avoiding him or wait now that he is not himself and Liquorose has also assumed a new identity.

The game that started at midday will end when Biggie says so. I mean, nobody knows how long it will last because even the 200 abeg naira and 100 BB token prank is yet to end.