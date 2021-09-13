BBNaija: Cross, Whitemoney, Pere brand Angel schemer-in-chief

By Ahmad Muto

According to Big Brother Naija housemate Cross, Angel is lowkey the most strategic housemate always looking out for what benefits her while manipulating them.

He made the observation while speaking to Whitemoney and Pere on Saturday, October 2, 2021 saying he has noticed Angel is the biggest game player in the house.

This comes just days after Pere and Liquorose fell victim to Angel’s acerbic tongue after they told her about being strategic all the time.

Cross stated that she attaches and detaches herself when it fits her strategy because she knows when to be noticed.

Meanwhile, Whitemoney said she does not do anything before first checking if there is a camera focusing on her to which Pere said when he told her about it, she snapped because she hates the truth. Cross added that while having a conversation a while back, her attention was divided between him and the camera that was right above them and when he asked about what was bothering her, she said nothing. He added that she looks at it over 10 times during a conversation.

Whitemoney also advised Pere not to consider a relationship with her before she does.

Out of the six housemates, only Angel and Liquorose are female. The former returned to the house on Monday after briefly spending time in the White room with Pere for one of them to return, but in a twist, they were both left to participate in the finale that is set for Sunday, October 3, 2021.

The winner out of the six finalists – Liquorose, Whitemoney, Emmanuel, Pere, Cross and Angel – will walk away with N90m (over sh770m).