BBNaija: Finalists treated to pre-independence dinner

By Ahmad Muto

Big Brother Naija season six finalists were treated to a surprise pre-independence dinner on Thursday, September 30, 2021 ahead of Nigeria’s 61st anniversary.

The Head of House, Emmanuel, read a brief to the housemates where Biggie indicated that they were invited to a special dinner to celebrate their beautiful country.

He asked the housemates to dress up in traditional wear and if they had none, try something appropriate. By the time the announcement was made, the tables were already set in the garden, all they needed was to freshen up and show up. And well, they did.

Hours earlier, Emmanuel had won himself N1,095,000 (sh9.4m) in the detergent, WAW task after he guessed nine answers right, each getting him N5,000 and finding letters in lathe in a pool and pasting on a board. The finale is set for Sunday, October 3, 2021. One of the six – Liquorose, Emmanuel, Whitemoney, Cross, Pere and Angel – will walk away with the grand prize of N90 million (over sh770m).