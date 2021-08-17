BBNaija: Jay Paul, Jackie B evicted

By Ahmad Muto

There is an odd number of housemates – 11 left in the Big Brother house following the eviction of Jay Paul and Jackie B on Sunday, 12 September 2021.

This eviction according to a number of those following the show was overshadowed by last week’s King size eviction that saw four housemates – Tega, Boma, Peace and Michael – flashed out of the house within 10 seconds.

Jackie B’s last two acts were sharing the Head of House position with Jay Paul, getting to share the exquisite Head of House nest together yet they did not mix at that level. She would have preferred Michael and Jaypaul would have preferred Saskay. Turns out, only that stood between them and eviction because they had immunity.

Secondly, Jackie B requested Biggie for the portraits of the evicted housemates that he delivered four days ago and now hers will be one of them. She is out to find Michael. However, seconds before she got evicted, WhiteMoney who was spending time and serenading her in recent days confessed he had always wanted her, but never made the move.

Jay Paul on the other hand focused on three things in the house – Saskay, Saskay and keeping Cross far away from Saskay.

Queen, Whitemoney, Liquorose, Saga and Saskay survived eviction and therefore have another week ahead.