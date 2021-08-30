BBNaija: Liquorose, Saga tasked to ignore Emmanuel and Nini for tokens

By Ahmad Muto

On Tuesday, September 14, 2021, day 52 of Big Brother Naija, Biggie skilfully added at new twist to the show by shaking the Liquorose, Emmanuel and Saga, Nini relationships. He asked Liquorose during her Diary Session to avoid Emmanuel until her next Diary Session. The reward for this rather hard task of a prank is 200 abeg Naira and 100 BB tokens. The idea was to engineer a rift between them and sulk until she hears Biggie say, “Liquorose, report to the Diary Room.”

Biggie did the same with Saga. It is important to note that the pairs have been inseparable in the house, as if they share kidneys. The prank is going on well for those Biggie tasked to execute, but their partners are struggling to figure out what is going on. Emmanuel always has his eyes on Liquorose whenever she is on sight, but she acts like they are total strangers. Nini was loud hours after Saga started avoiding her until the morning of Tuesday, September 15, 2021 when she stood there wondering why Saga was keeping a distance between them yet they used to work out together.

Liquorose and Saga somehow found themselves playing pool upstairs trying to avoid their love interests without knowledge they have a common task. However, later they looked very confused because all they have known since establishing relationships was enjoying the company of those housemates Biggie tasked them to stay away from.