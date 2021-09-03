BBNaija: Nini worried about her boyfriend outside

Housemate Nini who made it clear when she entered the Big Brother House that she has a boyfriend outside echoed it during her diary session on Friday, September 24, 2021 when Biggie asked her about relationships outside the house.

It is important to note that she has become very close to Saga the last two months they have been in the house that her fans have started doubting if what she has outside still stands. They sleep together, eat together, dance together on Friday and Saturday nights, and she also revealed to Biggie that Saga escorts her to the bathroom all the time.

However, her sentiments are not far from what the online community thinks. She stated she was in a relationship with a man she misses so much and hopes to see this Sunday (in case she is evicted) or next Sunday (if she makes it to the finale). She added that she hopes she has not done anything to annoy him.

That said, the prank that saw her disappear for 24 hours according to her is the most exciting thing she has done and Biggie said she did well, he even promised her a prize.

It should be noted that the prank brought activities in the house to a standstill as housemates tried hard to find her and also help Saga who was inconsolable find peace. The online community even suggested that her boyfriend outside should move on because separating Saga from Nini after the show is going to be a real operation, akin to separating conjoined twins.