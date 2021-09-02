BBNaija: Queen, Nini, Saga out, Pere and Angel tussling for top five

Two highlights from the Sunday, September 26, 2021 eviction night are worth recollecting. One; the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu came on just moments after the housemates poked fun of him unaware he was following. Then he came on: “Hello housemates… I saw you making fun of me minutes ago, but I guess the joke is on you now. May all the nominated housemates stand-up. Pere leave the Big Brother house.” That sent shockwaves throughout the house. He had never done that in the history of the show. There is normally chit chat, he creates suspense, but this got every housemate apologising even after he said he was not offended.

That aside, Queen was evicted. Speaking about Whitemoney, she said they are friends, particularly because he welcomed her given she joined the show about a week late. Queen said he helped her comfortable. Maria tried to bully her, but Queen proved she can shout from Nigeria and be heard in parts of northern Uganda.

Nini also got booted. On her way out, she said Saga is a friend as much as he told her about his feelings. She has a boyfriend she was running home to. Meanwhile, Saga was also saved from the agony of having to live without her by getting evicted. He told Ebuka that Nini told him about her boyfriend and he is okay with it.

Pere and Angel got evicted from the main house to the white room, where Nini spent her 24 hours during the prank. Now they have to disassemble a toy truck and separate the parts and screws as per instruction. The first person to finish first joins the main house to make the top five while the other packs and leaves. However, Pere’s fans are very angry online calling the reality show a scam given the difference between Pere and Angel’s votes; 11% in favour of Pere.

The top four finalists so far are Emmanuel, Liquorose, Cross and Whitemoney.