BBNaija: Richest housemates revealed, Liquorose tops list

1 hour ago
By Ahmad Muto

No single person goes through the auditions, gets selected to become a Big Brother Naija housemate and fails to become richer than they went in. There are all sorts of opportunities every day in the house given the tasks, courtesy of the sponsors and partners. Whether a housemate wins the grand prize; N90m (over sh770m) this season or not, basing on their skill set, IQ and luck, housemates make as much as possible. This is true of the richest housemate so far, Liquorose, who sits on top of the pile. A shrewd dancer, she has aced most of her tasks, thanks to her memory, wit and talent that according to her fans make it too much for one person. As of Saturday, September 18, 2021, day 55 of BBNaija, the table looked like this:
Liquorose – sh46m
Saskay – sh43m
Michael – sh40m (Evicted)
Cross – sh32m
Jaypaul – sh29m (Evicted)
Yousef – sh20m
Emmanuel – sh19m
Pere – sh19m
Saga – sh18m
Angel – sh18m
Whitemoney – sh17.7m
Nini – sh11.4m
Jackie B – sh9.4m (Evicted)
Tega – sh9.3m (Evicted)
Queen – sh8.1m
Peace – sh7.8m (Evicted)
Sammie – sh7.5m (Evicted)
JMK – sh6.9m (Evicted)
Princess – sh4.2m (Evicted)
Arin – sh3.7m (Evicted)
Boma – sh3 (Evicted)
Maria – sh2.5m Evicted)
Kayvee – sh2.1m (Left)
Niyi – sh1.7m (Evicted)
Beatrice – sh1.2m (Evicted)
Yerins – sh1.2m (Evicted)

Out of the 26 housemates on the list, 15 were evicted while Kayvee left because of mental health issues. The money is partly going to help the housemates outside the house because they are now public figures.
On Sunday, September 19, 2021, the housemates up for possible eviction are Angel, Yousef, Cross, Saskay and Emmanuel.

