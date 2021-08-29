BBNaija: Saga’s family brands organisers ‘insensitive’

Saga’s family is very angry with the organisers of Big Brother Naija following the events of Day 60 of the reality show after Nini pulled a prank engineered by Biggie and left the house for 24 hours. This was after she broke down during her diary session on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, Day 59, citing exhaustion.

However, as much as her disappearance left the entire house disturbed, Saga who is pursuing her was left on the brink of a mental breakdown. He was inconsolable as hours passed. Her sister Adejumo Okusaga took to her Instagram stories to bash the organisers, accusing them of exploiting his mental health for the sake of public entertainment. “They made me really sad. Giving the Kayvee situation, I never expected @bigbronaija to be this insensitive. People are legit worried. You are playing with people’s mental health for entertainment and sport. Wow,” she wrote.

Also, there are reports his aunt wants to get him out of the Big Brother Naija house. Angel and Pere spent the night in front of the Diary Room while Saga kept knocking to check if Nini was stuck inside before crying for hours in the morning.

He is up for possible final eviction on Sunday, September 26, 2021 alongside Nini herself, Whitemoney, Angel, Pere and Queen.