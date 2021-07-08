BBNaija Season 6 to Premiere with a Double Launch Show

By Kampala Sun writer

Following the conclusion of the open call auditions in May 2021, all is now set for the premiere of the sixth season of Africa’s biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, this weekend.

For its sixth season, BBNaija will feature a special double launch show on Saturday, 24 July and Sunday, 25 July 2021. Both shows will air from 9:00 PM on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29 with a simulcast-on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family. And for the first time ever, BBNaija fans in the United Kingdom will have access to the live 24/7 show via African online streaming service, Showmax.

Speaking on the premiere of the show, Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said: “With each season of BBNaija we task ourselves on delivering great content that will take the excitement a notch higher and meet the entertainment needs of our customers. For this sixth season, we are pulling all the stops to give our customers a show like never seen before from Nigeria with end-to-end production best practices under global health and safety standards”.

Meanwhile, MultiChoice also announced that there will be no SMS voting for this season. All voting will be on the Big Brother Naija website and mobile site as well as on the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps.

Joan Semanda Kizza, the PR and Communications Manager, MultiChoice Uganda said, “The launch of the new season comes at a time when people could catch a breather from all the effects of lockdown and use great entertainment to lighten the general somber mood. Each season launch comes with more exciting and cutting-edge entertainment,” adding that, “We encourage everyone to subscribe to any of the packages on both DStv and GOtv to catch up on BBNaija season 6 launch and follow it through to the end for an unmatched television experience”.

The 10-week long reality TV show will follow the lives of strangers as they interact and compete with each other to win the grand prize of N90million worth of prizes, which is the biggest in reality TV show reward on the continent.