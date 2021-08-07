BBNaija: Tega cheats with housemate, husband apologises

By Ahmad Muto

Two reality show Big Brother Naija housemates topped Twitter trends the evening of Tuesday, August 31, 2021 after it emerged the once conservative and extremely self-regulating Tega loosened up with fellow housemate, Boma and got intimate.

Having entered the house making it clear she is married, it has emerged there were cracks in the union, that needed only one spark for her husband to emerge and make it public.

Through his Instagram, @ajmoney001 stated that their marriage is characterised by hills and valleys because he cheated first in their matrimonial home. As social media turned the Tega and Boma moment a topic of discussion, he hit his page and wrote: “First of all, I love my wife so much. However, I would like to state that our marriage is not perfect just like many other marriages out there. We are two imperfect people. The past 24 hours has been hell for us as a family. I have wronged my wife in so many ways, but cheating on her was what broke the bond we had as a couple. Before you judge me, please note that I am not perfect. I am not the best husband as you all think I am. I cheated on my wife in our matrimonial home. I am not proud of this he wrote,” he wrote.

He says his mistake caused so much damage in their marriage that his wife, Tega threatened to leave. Now he has resigned to supporting her dreams, campaign and defend her as he works on becoming a better man.

He also stated that Tega does not deserve him, so if getting intimate with Boma on Monday night was to spite him, he deserved it.

It came a day after Tega said she will move on if her marriage crumbles after the reality show. True to her word, she is no longer shy to mix with the male housemates and as of Wednesday, September 1, 2021 she has kept within a radius of less than a metre from Boma.