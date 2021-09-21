Skip to content Skip to footer

BBNaija: Whitemoney curious to find out about Boma and Tega’s husband

By Ahmad Muto

While having a chat with Pere, Whitemoney told him about the first thing he wants to do once he steps out of the house. According to him, he looks forward to catching up with evicted housemate, Boma to see if he still has his legs and appendage. He said so because Boma had a moment of passion in the Big Brother house with Tega, who is married.
It should be noted that after the pair got evicted on the same day, Tega told Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host, that it was their little script and that he hoped people enjoyed. At that point, she was not yet aware of the outrage the activities of that night caused outside the house. Her husband got trolled to the point of taking to Instagram to say he still loved Tega, regardless and was ready to forgive her because he was the first to cheat in their marriage.
However, after two days outside, Tega shared a video online apologising, having gotten a feel of public judgement. And well, Boma apologised to her husband.

