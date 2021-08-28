BBNaija: Whitemoney deflates Angel’s claim that he is unhappy seeing her and Pere back

By Ahmad Muto

Just minutes after Angel and Pere returned to the main Big Brother house from the white room where they were isolated for the double jeopardy game, she dragged Pere to the red room and assured him that Whitemoney was not happy to see them back. Why? According to her, he did not show as much excitement as the other housemates and his face reeked of disgust.

However, on Tuesday, September 28, during Whitemoney’s dairy session, he told Biggie he is happy to see them back because at least now there are more bodies than the initial four of them – Cross, Emmanuel, Liquorose and himself, after the Sunday evictions. He argued that their return w ill not affect the final results because the one who is to emerge winner will still win, regardless.

On Pere’s return, he particularly stated that he looks forward to having conversations with him because Emmanuel and Liquorose are a couple and spend time together while Cross and Angel are also inseparable. It should be noted that Angel has clashed with all the housemates before.

On Tuesday, after the IVM task that Pere won and got himself an Innoson Caris 2021 sedan, all the housemates congratulated Pere, except Whitemoney who sat on the arena bench disappointed. He did not participate because his bucket fell after throwing in one bolt. But Pere’s social media fanbase – the patriots – said he was not happy for him.