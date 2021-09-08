BBNaija: Whitemoney, five others up for final possible eviction

By Ahmad Muto

The tension in the Big Brother Naija house is palpable following the events of Monday, September 20, 2021, day 58 of the show that saw Liquorose become Head of House for the second time. Let us say, she is lucky, but also low-key one of the smartest housemates in the history of the show. Biggie introduced the ultimate veto power holder title in the Head of House game and Emmanuel won after he scored the most points. One, it gave him immunity from nomination and two, the power to choose the Head and Deputy Head of House. It is a no brainer, he chose his love interest Liquorose and for Deputy, he did not look beyond his bromance with Cross and so picked him.

That was how he separated them from the rest, dragging his favourite people to the top three while the rest wait for their fate to be sealed on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

It will be the last eviction show for the Shine Ya Eye season that will see those who survive join Emmanuel, Liquorose and Cross in the final week leading to the grand finale that will see one of them walk away with the ultimate prize of N90m (over sh770m).