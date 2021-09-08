Skip to content Skip to footer

BBNaija: Whitemoney, five others up for final possible eviction

HomeAll PostsLifestyleBBNaija: Whitemoney, five others up for final...
5 hours ago
Share
47Views 0Comments

By Ahmad Muto
The tension in the Big Brother Naija house is palpable following the events of Monday, September 20, 2021, day 58 of the show that saw Liquorose become Head of House for the second time. Let us say, she is lucky, but also low-key one of the smartest housemates in the history of the show. Biggie introduced the ultimate veto power holder title in the Head of House game and Emmanuel won after he scored the most points. One, it gave him immunity from nomination and two, the power to choose the Head and Deputy Head of House. It is a no brainer, he chose his love interest Liquorose and for Deputy, he did not look beyond his bromance with Cross and so picked him.
That was how he separated them from the rest, dragging his favourite people to the top three while the rest wait for their fate to be sealed on Sunday, September 26, 2021.
It will be the last eviction show for the Shine Ya Eye season that will see those who survive join Emmanuel, Liquorose and Cross in the final week leading to the grand finale that will see one of them walk away with the ultimate prize of N90m (over sh770m).

Tags:

You May Also Like

Awards Latest News Lifestyle Top News
Luuka’s Naudo is Miss Tourism Busoga
September 8, 2021
Lifestyle
Film director Cissy Nalumansi, used to escape from home to watch movies in video halls
August 25, 2021
Lifestyle
BBNaija: Jay Paul, Jackie B evicted
September 13, 2021
Lifestyle
Comedian, Tumusiime quits Twitter over exhaustion, toxicity
August 19, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

AncoraThemes © 2021. All Rights Reserved.