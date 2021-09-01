Skip to content Skip to footer

BBNaija: Whitemoney, Liquorose and five others up for possible eviction

13 mins ago
By Ahmad Muto
By default, at this point the intrigue, tension and suspense in Biggie’s house is hard to miss and this season is no exception. Following the exit of four housemates on Sunday, September 5, 2021, and the bag – 90 million naira (sh320m) getting closer, the emotions in the house match the nominations, each housemate trying to get their real and perceived competition out of Biggie’s house.
Initially, Pere, Saskay, Whitemoney, Saga, Jackie B, Jaypaul, Emmanuel and Liquorose were nominated before the Head of House game on Monday, September 6, 2021, but it all flipped on its head after. 
Emmanuel who won the game with a total of 26 points saved himself from possible eviction because of the immunity that comes with the title. Pere who emerged second with a total of 15 points got the veto power to save and replace. He used it in front of the housemates in the arena to save himself and nominated Queen. Now it is Queen, Whitemoney, Jackie B, Saga, Jaypaul, Saskay and Liquorose up for possible eviction come Sunday, September 12, 2021. 
Pere had earlier nominated his once arch-nemesis, Whitemoney, and Angel. Queen was safe until Pere happened. It is also important to note she had nominated Pere and Saskay. It is Queen’s third time facing eviction since joining the show two weeks late.

